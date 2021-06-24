Hong Kong journalists blame Apple Daily's closure on 'government oppression'

A man holds the last print edition of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily from his car.

The closure of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is a sign that press freedom is under threat in the semi-autonomous region, according to a representative of the Hong Kong Journalists Association.

"The threat is clear, very clear that we have to learn lessons from Apple Daily," Ronson Chan, chairperson of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Thursday.

The association and seven other industry groups released a statement that attributed the end of Apple Daily — which had operated for 26 years — to "continuous government oppression." Apple Daily printed its last edition on Thursday, and its digital content was no longer accessible as of 11:59 pm local time Wednesday.

Prior to the shutdown, Hong Kong authorities froze assets linked to Apple Daily — a move that left the newspaper with little resources to sustain operations. Around 500 police officers also raided the newspaper's offices last week and arrested several executives and staff for alleged violations of the national security law.