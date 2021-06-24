Delta Covid variant has a new mutation called 'delta plus': Here's what you need to know

People queue outside a vaccination center in Sydney on June 24, 2021, as residents were largely banned from leaving the city to stop a growing outbreak of the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 variant spreading to other regions. SAEED KHAN | AFP | Getty Images

The "delta variant" has come to dominate headlines, having been discovered in India where it provoked an extreme surge in Covid-19 cases before spreading around the world. But now a mutation of that variant has emerged, called "delta plus," which is starting to worry global experts. India has dubbed delta plus a "variant of concern," and there are fears that it could potentially be more transmissible. In the U.K., Public Health England noted in its last summary that routine scanning of Covid cases in the country (where the delta variant is now responsible for the bulk of new infections) has found almost 40 cases of the newer variant, which has acquired the spike protein mutation K417N, i.e. delta plus. It noted that, as of June 16, cases of the delta plus variant had also been identified in the U.S. (83 cases at the time the report was published last Friday) as well as Canada, India, Japan, Nepal, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland and Turkey.

India third wave?

As is common with all viruses, the coronavirus has mutated repeatedly since it emerged in China in late 2019. There have been a handful of variants that have emerged over the course of the pandemic that have changed the virus's transmissibility, risk profile and even symptoms. Read more: The fast-spreading delta Covid variant could have different symptoms, experts say Several of those variants, such as the "alpha" strain (previously known as the "Kent" or "British" variant) and then the delta variant, have gone on to be dominant strains globally, hence the attention on delta plus. India's Health Ministry reportedly said Wednesday that it had found around 40 cases of the delta plus variant with the K417N mutation. The ministry released a statement on Tuesday in which it said that INSACOG, a consortium of 28 laboratories genome sequencing the virus in India during the pandemic, had informed it that the delta plus variant has three worrying characteristics. These are, it said: increased transmissibility, stronger binding to receptors of lung cells and the potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response (which could reduce the efficacy of a lifesaving monoclonal antibody therapy given to some hospitalized Covid patients). India's Health Ministry said it had alerted three states (Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh) after the delta plus variant was detected in genome-sequenced samples from those areas.