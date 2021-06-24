Goldman upgrades key electric vehicle builder Magna to buy, sees nearly 30% upside

An employee assembles a rear bumper at the Magna International Inc. Polycon Industries auto parts manufacturing facility in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.

For investors who are unsure about which electric vehicles will take off, contract manufacturer Magna International could be a smart bet, according to Goldman Sachs.

Shares of the auto parts supplier and manufacturer have jumped 31% year to date, outperforming the broader market. The Ontario-based company builds individual parts and full cars for both electric and traditional vehicle companies.

Analyst Mark Delaney upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, saying in a note to clients that Magna would be a key part of the supply chain as electric vehicle production expands.