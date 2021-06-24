Goldman upgrades key electric vehicle builder Magna to buy, sees nearly 30% upside

An employee assembles a rear bumper at the Magna International Inc. Polycon Industries auto parts manufacturing facility in Guelph, Ontario, Canada.
Cole Burston | Bloomberg | Getty Images
For investors who are unsure about which electric vehicles will take off, contract manufacturer Magna International could be a smart bet, according to Goldman Sachs.
Shares of the auto parts supplier and manufacturer have jumped 31% year to date, outperforming the broader market. The Ontario-based company builds individual parts and full cars for both electric and traditional vehicle companies.
Analyst Mark Delaney upgraded the stock to buy from neutral, saying in a note to clients that Magna would be a key part of the supply chain as electric vehicle production expands.