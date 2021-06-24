CNBC Pro

Nike’s quarterly earnings are out Thursday afternoon. How the stock usually trades after results

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
The Nike logo is seen on the Nike store on February 22, 2021 in New York City.
John Smith | Corbis News | Getty Images

Nike's stock has been in a slump in recent months, but Thursday's earnings report offers an opportunity for the company to convince investors to jump back in.

The apparel stock has been disappointing this year, falling nearly 6% in part due to a controversy in China that appeared to take a bite out of demand. The S&P 500, meanwhile, has gained more than 13%.

Nike is set to report its fiscal fourth-quarter results after the bell on Thursday. Here's a look at what Wall Street is expecting from the event and how the stock usually reacts.

