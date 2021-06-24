The ‘incredible’ U.S. tech stocks to buy when there’s a dip: Investor

A man uses his mobile phone as he walks past advertising for the new iPhones outside the Apple store in Hong Kong on October 10, 2019.

There's still an opportunity in certain technology stocks — even with the sector's high valuations — but only if investors wait for a "significant dip," one chief investment officer has told CNBC.

Private bank Kleinwort Hambros' CIO Fahad Kamal named his favorite Big Tech stocks to buy when the price is right, despite the shift in focus to so-called "value" stocks.