The ultra-wealthy have made full use of Roth individual retirement accounts. Here's how you can do the same

Sometimes, it can seem like only rich people can benefit from the tax code.

Some ultra-wealthy individuals have amassed hundreds of millions — or even billions — of dollars in tax-sheltered Roth individual retirement accounts, according to a report released Thursday from ProPublica, an investigative news outlet. However, the strategy is generally available to anyone who wants to use it.

"The great thing about the Roth is that it's everyone's best tax shelter," said Ed Slott, CPA and founder of Ed Slott and Company.

For traditional 401(k) plans and IRAs, you generally get a tax break when you make contributions and then pay taxes on the withdrawals in retirement. In contrast, Roth versions of those accounts come with no upfront tax break, but qualified withdrawals are excluded from federal income taxes.

While there are income limits set for who can contribute directly to a Roth, investors with higher income are able to convert assets in a traditional IRA or 401(k) — whose withdrawals in retirement are taxed as ordinary income — to a Roth.

Taxes are paid on the money converted, yet it then can grow tax-free and be withdrawn completely tax-free as long as you have held the account for at least five years and are age 59½ or older.

Among the billionaires who have exploited the rules for Roth IRAs is Peter Thiel, one of Paypal's founders, whose account was worth $5 billion as of 2019 after a value of under $2,000 in 1999, according to the ProPublica report. (CNBC has not independently verified any details in the report.)