500 people have been arrested in Jan. 6 Capitol riot by Trump supporters, Attorney General Merrick Garland says

Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump break into the U.S. Capitol on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The number of arrests of people in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump has reached 500, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday.

Garland said the tally of arrests now includes 100 people who have been charged with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer.

"Our efforts to bring criminal charges are not possible without the continued assistance of the American public," Garland said in a statement. "To date, we have received their more than 200,000 digital tips."

"I assure the American people that the Department of Justice will continue to follow the facts in this case and charge what the evidence supports to hold all January 6th perpetrators accountable."

The defendants are being prosecuted in U.S. District Court in Washington.