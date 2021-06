In this article

LONDON — Visa has agreed to acquire Swedish financial technology start-up Tink for 1.8 billion euros ($2.1 billion).

The deal comes after the payment giant's bid to buy American fintech firm Plaid was torpedoed by U.S. regulators.