Here's what every major analyst expects from Nike's fourth-quarter earnings report

Investors should keep buying shares of Nike, Wall Street analysts said, ahead of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report on Thursday after the bell.

Shares of the company are up 3.5% since March 25, about the time when Nike and other brands faced a boycott following reports of forced labor in China's Xinjiang region. But the controversy may already be priced into the stock and investors will need to be patient, analysts say.

Other key factors investors should watch for surround supply chain issues, inflation and effects of the most recent stimulus.

Here's what analysts expect from Nike earnings: