Driverless car firm Pony.ai hires JPMorgan executive as its first CFO

Pony.ai self-driving cars run along a road during a trial run on February 1, 2018 in Guangzhou, China.

GUANGZHOU, China — Driverless car company Pony.ai has hired Lawrence Steyn, currently vice chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan, to be its first chief financial officer.

The start-up, which has operations in the U.S. and China, said Steyn's hiring will help the company with "commercial growth and global deployment."

When start-ups hire CFOs, it can often hint toward an initial public offering down the line.

Pony.ai declined to comment when contacted by CNBC about a potential IPO.