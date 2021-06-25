Jim Cramer says to buy Nike on a pullback after its recent blowout quarter

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday advised investors to wait for shares of Nike to cool down before buying after the stock rallied double digits on a quarterly report that beat expectations by a long shot.

"While the stock's far from cheap, business is booming, so you've got my blessing to buy some Nike the next time it pulls back," the "Mad Money" host said.

Nike, which last hit a record high in January, saw shares jump to new highs after many market players took the wrong side of the trade ahead of the report, said Cramer, himself among the doubters. The stock closed at a record $154.35 per share Friday, gaining more than 20 points on unusually high trading volume powered by the surprise numbers.

"Mega-capitalization companies don't usually see their stocks spike more than 15% on great earnings unless a lot of people were very, very wrong — or of course very, very short — going into the quarter," Cramer said.

Cramer's charitable trust, ActionAlertsPlus.com, unloaded its position in the stock in recent months in anticipation of disappointing results. The investing club will likely reload on the stock at a later date, he said.

In breaking down the numbers from the fiscal fourth quarter, Cramer said concerns about political relations with China, a key growth market for Nike, domestic shipping delays due to Winter Storm Uri earlier this year and a slowdown in athleisurewear sales are a number of issues that worried investors.