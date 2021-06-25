Stephens says solar stock pullback is a great buying opportunity, sees big upside for Sunrun

Aaron Newsom, left, an installer for the solar company, Sunrun, and Tim McKibben, a senior installer, install solar panels on the roof of a home in Granada Hills.

Stephens says solar stocks' underperformance in 2021 creates an attractive entry point for investors.

"The reinvigorated commitment from governments, public/private companies and the general public to combat climate change + the desire for a resilient energy source underpins future solar demand," analyst Gail Nicholson said in a note.