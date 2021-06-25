CNBC Pro

Stephens says solar stock pullback is a great buying opportunity, sees big upside for Sunrun

Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
Share
Aaron Newsom, left, an installer for the solar company, Sunrun, and Tim McKibben, a senior installer, install solar panels on the roof of a home in Granada Hills.
Mel Melcon | Los Angeles Times | Getty Images

Stephens says solar stocks' underperformance in 2021 creates an attractive entry point for investors.

"The reinvigorated commitment from governments, public/private companies and the general public to combat climate change + the desire for a resilient energy source underpins future solar demand," analyst Gail Nicholson said in a note.

More In Future of Energy

CNBC ProWant in on green hydrogen? This bank names six stocks to buy right now
Holly Ellyatt
CNBC ProGoldman advises investors to get in on this early stage energy opportunity
Pippa Stevens
CNBC ProMorgan Stanley says Sunrun is 'most compelling clean energy stock,' sees shares doubling
Pippa Stevens
Read More