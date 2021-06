Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, June 25, 2021.

Through nearly half the year, 2021 has delivered investors about three times more reward than risk, the S&P 500's 14% return coming with a few brief declines of no more than 5%.

In markets as in sports, momentum and mean-reversion are always either in force or in reserve, and a win streak reliably spurs a debate over whether a team has built unbeatable chemistry or is "due" for a rough patch.