China's aggression on the global stage is an 'immense danger,' says analyst

As the Chinese Communist Party celebrates the 100th year since its founding this week, an analyst has warned of the "immense danger" from Beijing's increasing aggression on the global stage. Orville Schell, the Arthur Ross director of Asia Society's Center on U.S.-China Relations, said China's aggression — coupled with the rise of its military — could result in a "military accident, even a military clash." "If that comes to pass, that could spell the end of China's dream, it could end the global market system, it could be the upending of many, many things as we know it today," Schell told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday. "And that's why this is such an immense danger, that China's wolf warrior diplomacy — its aggressiveness which seems bent on doing what it wants to do regardless of what anyone else thinks — is such a danger," he added.

Red flags fly in front of the Great Hall of the People as the third session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) opens on May 22, 2020 in Beijing, China. Du Yang | China News Service | Getty Images

China has been flexing its geopolitical muscles over the past year, when much of the world was grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic. That has caused its relationships with several countries to deteriorate. Among other things, China slapped trade sanctions on Australia, had a military standoff with India along the border the two countries share, and continued its assertion in the disputed South China Sea, where China and several Southeast Asian countries have overlapping territorial claims. Chinese diplomats overseas have also become more aggressive against other countries, both in person and on Twitter — a platform banned on the mainland. Some analysts have dubbed the approach "wolf warrior diplomacy" after nationalistic Chinese action movies of a similar name. "I think it is a stunning fact that China, just as it becomes successful and more wealthy and more powerful, has managed to alienate one country after another," said Schell.

Domestic support for the CCP

International pressure has also been piling on China. The U.S. under President Joe Biden is keen to rally its allies to call out China's alleged human rights abuses and non-market practices. In March, the U.S. and its allies — including the European Union, the U.K. and Canada — imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in the western region of Xinjiang. Beijing retaliated with sanctions of its own.