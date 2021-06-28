Nvidia’s takeover of Arm gets support from Broadcom and other chip heavyweights

Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2019.

U.S. chip giant Broadcom has come out in support of Nvidia's $40 billion acquisition of U.K. chip designer Arm after other firms raised concerns about the deal.

The agreement, which was announced last September, is being probed by antitrust regulators in the U.S., Europe, China and the U.K. Rival Qualcomm has said that Nvidia could limit the supply of Arm's technology to its competitors or raise prices. Google and Microsoft have raised the same concerns with regulators, according to Bloomberg.

But Hock Tan, president and chief executive of Broadcom, said in a statement shared with CNBC that his company is backing the deal after receiving the necessary assurances.

"Arm is a key partner to Broadcom, and access to its technology is important to our current and future success," said Tan.

"Broadcom supports Nvidia's proposed acquisition of Arm because Nvidia has assured the industry that it will increase the overall investment in Arm's technology and that it will continue to make that technology available to the industry on a fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory basis."

Elsewhere, MediaTek and Marvell have also expressed support, according to a report from The Sunday Times newspaper over the weekend.

Rick Tsai, head of Taiwan's MediaTek, which is the world's largest mobile chip developer, said that the semiconductor industry "will benefit from the combination of Nvidia and Arm," according to the report.

"We believe that the merger will enable MediaTek and other industry participants to bring more competitive and comprehensive products to the marketplace," Tsai said.

Marvell CEO Matt Murphy told The Sunday Times that he hasn't seen "any unwillingness from Nvidia to address" the concerns raised by Qualcomm and others.

MediaTek and Marvell did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.