Training staff to be wary of a cyber threat is not a clear-cut job

As industries reel from a spate of high-profile cyberattacks, companies are looking for outside help in making sure their staff are up to speed on the latest threats.

James Hadley, the CEO of Bristol-based tech start-up Immersive Labs, said it's difficult to ensure staff charged with protecting their companies' systems are ahead of ever-evolving threats.

Hadley was a cybersecurity instructor at the U.K.'s intelligence service GCHQ before he started Immersive Labs to bring his training skills to corporate clients.

Its platform uses gamification tactics, constantly updating data on new malware threats and simulated attacks to train people in best responses rather than the traditional style of a training course.

"That [courses] takes a lot of time and it dates very quickly," Hadley told CNBC. "There's always new attacks and tools coming out all the time so how do we keep this skill up to date?"

Immersive Labs targets its platform at people working in technical roles day-to-day like app developers and executives that may have to lead responses to incidents.

He said he has seen an uptick in queries from companies that are spooked by cyberattacks like the ransomware that hit the Colonial pipeline.

"We're seeing increasingly a market ask for the crisis simulation decision-making. Our cyber crisis simulator, which puts people in the hot seat of making decisions during a ransomware incident, is becoming the sharpest arrow in our quiver."

But Immersive Labs is focused on training people working in already technical roles. That leaves many other professionals in companies whose workflows and habits can be gateways for cybercriminals.

A survey conducted recently by cybersecurity firm Arctic Wolf found that 73% of small and medium sized businesses in the U.K. believe their staff are ill-equipped to respond to a cyberattack.