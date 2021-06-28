U.S. releases footage of airstrikes in Iraq and Syria at fragile moment for Iran nuclear talks

WASHINGTON – The Pentagon on Monday released footage of retaliatory U.S. airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups, a move expected to rattle the fragile diplomatic overtures surrounding the revival of the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal. The Biden administration said Sunday's "defensive precision airstrikes" targeted weapons storage facilities in Syria and another location in Iraq. "The targets were selected because these facilities are utilized by Iran-backed militias that are engaged in unmanned aerial vehicle attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities in Iraq," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby wrote in an evening statement. Iraq's military issued a rare condemnation, calling the U.S. strikes a "blatant and unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty and national security." White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that the Biden administration notified allies in the region and consulted with congressional members ahead of the airstrikes.

Sunday's strikes were the second time President Joe Biden has ordered a U.S. military response in the region against Iranian-backed militia groups. In February, the U.S. launched airstrikes against multiple facilities in Syria used by a number of Iranian-backed proxies, including Kata'ib Hezbollah and Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada. The U.S. airstrikes came a week after a rocket attack in northern Iraq killed one civilian contractor and injured nine others, including a U.S. service member. Unlike the February strike, though, Sunday's action targeted infrastructure in both Iraq and in Syria.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken described Sunday's attacks as a "necessary appropriate deliberate action" after meeting with representatives of the Defeat-ISIS Coalition Ministerial in Rome to discuss the ongoing crisis in Syria. "We have been very clear, the president has been very clear throughout that we will act to protect U.S. personnel and given these ongoing attacks by Iran-backed groups, targeting our interests in Iraq, he directed further military action," Blinken said alongside Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio. "We took necessary appropriate deliberate action that is designed to limit the risk of escalation but also to send a clear and unambiguous deterrent message," Blinken added.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (L), âItalian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio (C) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) pose for a photo during the Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat DAESH in Rome, Italy on June 28, 2021. Angelo Carconi | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images