5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

United Airlines unveiled its largest aircraft order ever Tuesday as the carrier charts a path for post-pandemic growth. United plans to buy 200 Boeing Max jets, a further vote of confidence in the U.S. airplane maker, which has struggled to regain its footing after two Max crashes and several production problems. United ordered 70 a321neos from Europe's Airbus, adding to purchase plans for dozens of long-range versions of the plane. United expects to add 25,000 union jobs, including pilots and flight attendants, to staff the new jets. Seatback screens and more roomier seats in coach will be central to the new interiors.

JPMorgan has agreed to buy OpenInvest, a San Francisco-based start-up backed by venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz and founded by former employees of the Bridgewater Associates hedge fund, CNBC has learned . OpenInvest allows investors to create personalized, dynamic values-based portfolios focused on ESG. "Clients are increasingly focused on understanding the environmental, social, and governance impact of their portfolios and using that information to make investment decisions that better align with their goals," Mary Callahan Erdoes , CEO of JPMorgan's asset and wealth management division, said in a statement.

U.S. President Joe Biden reacts as he exits the West Wing of the White House for talking to the media, following a bipartisan meeting with U.S. senators about the proposed framework for the infrastructure bill, at the White House in Washington, June 24, 2021.

President Joe Biden is set to travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday, hoping to convince voters of the economic benefits of the new bipartisan infrastructure compromise. The president presented his message to Democratic donors Monday, saying that the $973 billion package "signals to the world that we can function, we can deliver" and that "we can do significant things, show that America is back." White House officials issued an internal memo that highlights how the largest investment in transportation, water systems and services in nearly a century would boost growth.

