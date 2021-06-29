Crypto-friendly travel site marks U.S. debut with dogecoin payment option

Germany-based travel site GetYourGuide has debuted U.S. offerings and the ability to pay with dogecoin.

German travel booking site GetYourGuide marked its expansion into the U.S. market Tuesday with the announcement that it now accepts dogecoin for payment.

The Berlin-based firm, which says it's booked 45 million-plus tours in 170 countries to date, is offering activity, attraction and tour bookings in major American destinations such as Hawaii; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Miami; New Orleans; New York; Orlando, Florida; and San Francisco. In addition to dogecoin, processed via BitPay, the site accepts major credit and debit cards, as well as PayPal and Google Pay.

GetYourGuide co-founder and CEO Johannes Reck said in a statement that the firm is "beyond excited" to enter the U.S. market as the world exits pandemic lockdown and people can venture out on holiday again.

"The challenges many faced over the past year sent people into a virtual spiral — Netflix bingeing, increased social app use and a renewed interest in stock and cryptocurrency trading, such as dogecoin," he said. "Why waste time worrying about hourly fluctuations in doge when we can invest in making memories by experiencing the best of the real world?"

GetYouGuide joins a growing list of travel providers accepting dogecoin and various other cryptocurrencies for payment. In April, the Bobby Hotel in Nashville, Tennessee, began accepting dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies for overnight stays and event bookings via BitPay.

Airfare website Cheapair.com, Latvian carrier Air Baltic and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic have long accepted bitcoin. Expedia stopped directly accepting bitcoin back in 2018, but 700,000 Expedia Group hotels and accommodations have been available via booking platform Travala, which accepts 30 cryptocurrencies, since 2020.