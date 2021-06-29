Leon Cooperman plans to stock pick his way to success, not expecting much more from overall market

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said Tuesday that stock picking is key to superior returns going forward as the overall market has grown stagnant after a historic rebound from the pandemic hit.

"In terms of my long-term outlook, to be honest with you, stocks are the best place to be, but I just wouldn't expect much from the major averages," Cooperman said at CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit. "I'm prepared to be in that kind of environment where I have to stock-pick my way to success."

The chairman of the Omega Family Office is still heavily invested in stocks and believes that the Federal Reserve's view on inflation will provide support to the market. The S&P 500 has risen more than 14% in 2021 and notched another record high on Tuesday.

"The cyclical forces that determine the market outlook are basically positively positioned and that's why I'm heavily invested," Cooperman said. "We have a central bank that wants more inflation. Until that changes, I think the market is probably in good shape."