Rising producer prices in China won't likely drive up consumer costs, says JPMorgan

The recent surge in producer prices in China will not likely to drive up costs for consumers, says JPMorgan Private Bank's Alex Wolf.

"We don't see (producer inflation) really going into consumer prices. They've risen a bit, but we don't see much of a further rise in consumer prices that would force the (People's Bank of China) to act in any way," said Wolf, who is head of investment strategy for Asia at the firm.

Producer inflation "has likely peaked and likely come down," while consumer prices in some cases are also appearing to peak, he told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Monday.