Supreme Court to close term with voting rights, donor disclosure rulings

The Supreme Court term is coming to an end.

On Thursday morning, the justices are set to hand down the last opinions of their current session. After a flurry of rulings were issued in recent days, only two cases are left to be decided: A pair of closely watched disputes over the Voting Rights Act and California's nonprofit donor disclosure rules.

In typical years, the court often decides the most high-profile cases when the term ends in late June or July. This year, the most notable rulings — including in cases over Obamacare and LGBT rights — were handed down a few weeks earlier.

The end of the term marks a close to one of the most transformative Supreme Court terms in memory. That's because it was the first to take place after the death of the liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and her succession by the conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett, appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Despite that change in membership, though — or perhaps as a result of it — the court's docket was relatively muted. The court's lack of major decisions featuring its new 6-3 conservative majority came amid calls from some Democrats to expand the bench or otherwise overhaul the judicial body.

Democrats had warned that Barrett's confirmation to the bench would spell doom for both Obamacare and the court's reproductive rights precedents, including Roe v. Wade. In her first term, neither of those outcomes came to pass, though. The court preserved the health-care legislation and did not weigh in on abortion.

Next term, however, is expected to be more explosive, as the court has already agreed to hear a an abortion case that seems teed up to roll back Roe's protections, in addition to a major Second Amendment battle over open carry laws. The court will start hearing arguments again in October, with decisions expected until around late June of 2022.

One area where Barrett's addition to the bench did seem to sway the law was with regard to Covid-19 regulations on religious groups.

While the court, with Ginsburg, largely approved state-imposed restrictions on religious gatherings that were challenged at the top court, that came to an end once Barrett was sworn in. In November, Barrett formed part of a 5-4 majority striking down rules in New York that limited attendance at religious gatherings. The court's three Democratic appointees and Chief Justice John Roberts, a conservative, dissented in that case.