'Thematic investing' has skyrocketed. Here's how to capitalize on trends that could shape the future

Jose Luis Pelaez | Getty Images

Investors who want to capitalize on emerging trends — i.e., electric vehicles or remote work — may want to check out "thematic" exchange-traded funds. These ETFs provide a way for investors to engage in so-called thematic investing, which generally means buying stocks or other investments that may benefit from a particular trend. And depending on how you define that theme, there may already be an ETF whose holdings reflect it. "There are over 40 themes you can invest in through a variety of ETFs," said Jay Jacobs, head of research and strategy for Global X ETFs, who spoke at CNBC's Financial Advisor Summit on Tuesday.

Assets in these ETFs have hit $133 billion, up from $27 billion before the pandemic, Jacobs said. Thematic ETFs operate the way other ETFs do in that they invest in a basket of stocks — which may or may not be based on an index — and shares trade throughout the day. Some are actively managed, meaning there are professional stock pickers at the helm. Holdings generally will reflect the overarching theme of the ETF. For example, ARK Innovation ETF invests in disruptive innovation, which could mean companies involved in, say, automation technology or genomics. This ETF is the largest in the thematic category, with $24.3 billion in assets, according to ETF.com.