American Express is sending customers to fintech partners for mortgages

A real estate agent stands in the doorway as Giovani and Nicole Quiroz of Brooklyn, New York visit an open house in West Hempstead, New York on April 18, 2021.

American Express has two new fintech partners it's sending customers to for mortgages.

It's the latest perk for cardholders and another example of financial institutions partnering with startups to offer customers a fuller suite of services or additional perks outside of the scope of the firm itself, an Amex spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday to CNBC.

"Amex has tons of different partners that they've used throughout the years, which used to be a lot more travel focused, and now they're broadening out into financial services," said Chris Brendler, a senior research analyst at D.A. Davidson.

It's also a sign of the times. Even as the U.S. economy reopens, staying home and home spending have become a bigger priority for many, despite others' eagerness to get outside and travel.