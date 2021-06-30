Biden to meet with Western governors to discuss record heat wave, drought

People rest at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Oregon, Portland on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States.

President Joe Biden on Wednesday will host a virtual meeting with Western governors to discuss the drought and heat waves in the U.S. that are growing worse with climate change and how the country can better prepare for what could be a record-setting wildfire season.

The meeting comes as a devastating heat wave grips the Pacific Northwest, leaving thousands of people without power, and most of the U.S. West grapples with the worst drought in the last two decades. The conditions have already triggered wildfires in California, Nevada and Washington early in the season.

Attendees include Vice President Kamala Harris as well as Democratic governors from Oregon, California, New Mexico, Nevada, Washington and Colorado and Republican governors from Utah and Wyoming. Cabinet members and business leaders will also attend.