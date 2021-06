The so-called FAANG stocks have enjoyed a bit of resurgence in recent weeks, but CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday there's another part of the technology sector he prefers right now.

FAANG is acronym for mega-cap technology stocks Facebook, Amazon, Apple. Netflix, and Google-parent Alphabet. FANG, minus Apple, was coined by Cramer. Microsoft is often be associated with the group, too, which some on Wall Street dub FANMAG.