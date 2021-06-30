Student loan bills are set to restart in October. But another extension is still possible

It's now been more than a year that borrowers haven't had to make a payment on their federal student loans.

That break is currently scheduled to end in September.

However, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told the Senate Appropriations Committee this month that he was involved in conversations over whether that was the best time to resume payments. And in May, at an Education Writers Association conference, Cardona said extending the payment pause was on the table.

The White House is under increasing pressure to give borrowers more time.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., sent a letter this month to President Joe Biden, urging him to extend the payment pause until March 2022. That would mean most borrowers wouldn't have made a payment on their student loans in two years.

More than 120 organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, the National Consumer Law Center and the Consumer Federation of America, also recently wrote to the president, asking him to extend the payment pause until student debt has been forgiven.

"Your administration now has a once-in-a-generation chance to repair the damage caused by policy failures at the federal and state level and decades of government mismanagement and industry abuses — an opportunity and an obligation that must be fulfilled before any action is taken to resume monthly student loan payments," they wrote.