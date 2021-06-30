The ruins of a ‘haunted’ Scottish village are on sale for nearly $173,000

The Old Village of Lawers is up for sale for offers over £125,000 ($172,859).

The ruins of the Old Village of Lawers sits on the shore of Loch Tay in Scotland's central Highlands and stretch across over three acres of land. This is according to Goldcrest Land & Forestry Group, which is managing the sale, listed on Friday.

The remains of a village in Scotland, which is supposedly haunted, has gone up for sale for offers over £125,000 ($172,859).

The Old Village of Lawers sits on the shore of Loch Tay, Scotland.

The ruins include the House of Lawers, which was home to the Lady of Lawers in the late 1600s, who was its last occupant.

She was known for her various prophecies, such as referring to "fire-coaches" crossing the Drumochter Pass, which is said to be her predicting the coming of the railway.

One of the Lady of Lawers' more eerie prophecies was that a "ship driven by smoke will sink in Loch Tay with great loss of life." There is no record of such a disaster but it suggests she foresaw steamships before they were first under construction.

"Perhaps unsurprisingly, the site is said to be haunted to this day by a female; presumably the Lady," Goldcrest said in the property brochure.