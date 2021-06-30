Trump Organization expects to be charged Thursday in Manhattan criminal case

Signage is seen outside of The Trump Building in New York City, New York, U.S., June 28, 2021.

The Trump Organization has been told to expect that criminal charges will be filed by Manhattan prosecutors against the company belonging to former President Donald Trump as early as Thursday afternoon, NBC News reported Wednesday.

It is not yet clear whether any other people, particularly Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, also will be charged Thursday. Trump himself is not expected to be charged Thursday.

NBC reported that two representatives from the Trump Organization said they were told the charges were imminent. One person said the charges are expected around 2 p.m. Thursday.

The Manhattan district attorney's office has been investigating the Trump Organization for several years in connection with multiple issues.

Recently, the DA's office has focused the probe on fringe benefits awarded by the company to Weisselberg and one of his sons, who works for the company, and on whether taxes were properly paid for those benefits, which have included apartments.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that both the company and Weisselberg would be charged Thursday.

Weisselberg's lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Weisselberg's former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, has been cooperating with the DA's investigation.

Any charges filed Thursday or later in the week are not expected to be the end of the case. Vance's office is continuing to investigate allegations that the Trump Organization misstated the value of various real estate properties for financial benefit.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing by his company.