U.S. and UK embassies in the UAE face backlash after flying rainbow pride flag in historic regional first

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The British and American embassies in the United Arab Emirates are facing backlash online and among locals for raising the rainbow pride flag, which honors LGBTQ communities, along with their own national flags to celebrate Pride Month.

This is the first time any diplomatic mission has flown a gay pride flag in the religiously conservative Arab Gulf, and it is causing controversy in a country where same-sex relationships are illegal.

"June is #PrideMonth and around the world we celebrate the equality and visibility of #LGBT+ people," the U.K. mission to the UAE posted on Twitter on Monday. "Today, we are flying the rainbow flag to affirm our pride in the UK's diversity and our values of equality, inclusion and freedom," the post added, along with the hashtag "#Pride2021."

https://twitter.com/ukinuae/status/1409376131216719872

The U.S. embassy posted a photo of its own flagpole flying the American and pride flags, and its Twitter account, @USAinUAE, published a tweet saying, "On the anniversary of Stonewall, a milestone in the American civil rights movement, the U.S. Mission shows its support for the dignity and equality of all people." The Stonewall riots of 1969 are considered the birth of the gay rights movement.

Negative reactions to the posts were swift.

"Very disrespectful from the British Embassy to the UAE & its people. Looks like someone there is still living the long gone UK imperial days," Nasser Al-Shaikh, the former director of Dubai's finance department, wrote in a post on Twitter.

The British embassy did not reply to a CNBC request for comment.

"This is not acceptable. We consider this as an insult and disrespect," another user, whose profile said he was based in Dubai, posted.

A user replied to that tweet, countering with "you consider it... not WE."

"You are free to suppor any cause or value in your country. We ask you to respect our beliefs, values, customs and traditions," another user said, tweeting in response to the U.S. embassy's post.

Many of the people commenting on the embassies' pride flag posts tagged @MoFAICUAE, the UAE's foreign ministry, in their tweets.