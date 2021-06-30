The biggest threat to Biden‘s hot economy could be his own policies

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks highlighting the benefits of Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework, at La Crosse Municipal Transit Utility, in La Crosse, Wisconsin, U.S., June 29, 2021. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Halfway through 2021, and about six months into the Biden administration, the U.S. economy has by many metrics made a full recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. One year ago, nationwide business closures sent the unemployment rate climbing to 13.3%. It's now at 5.8%. Average hourly wages are now higher than they were just before the pandemic. The stock market is at record highs, and U.S. consumers are now feeling more confident than at any point in the last 16 months. GDP, which swooned 31.4% in the second quarter of 2020, is expected to top 8% in the second quarter of 2021 and herald a new era of business expansion. So with employment, wages and economic activity up, the S&P 500 reaching new highs, and effective coronavirus vaccines within reach of nearly all U.S. residents, what could possibly derail the Biden economy? The answer to that question, according to some economists, is Biden himself. As workers return to the labor force and American consumers rush to spend months of pent-up savings accrued during the pandemic, the risk of overheating is now the greatest hazard for the U.S. economy, said Allen Sinai, chief global economist and strategist at Decision Economics. "The headwind could be too much of a good thing," Sinai said Tuesday. Perhaps paradoxically, "the headwinds are a consequence of the tail winds," he continued. "In the rush to cushion and save the economy, was too much stimulus supplied?"

Having learned from the mistakes of the financial crisis more than 10 years ago, federal lawmakers and the Federal Reserve moved quickly in March 2020 to flush the economy with stimulus. While Congress and former President Donald Trump worked to pass the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, the Fed slashed interest rates and embarked on a historic effort to flood financial markets with cash by buying billions in mortgage-backed securities and Treasury bonds each month. But with the markets and American consumers acting as if the Covid pandemic is over, and with the Biden administration lobbying for another trillion dollars for infrastructure, the stage could be set for inflation beyond the Fed's control. The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Good report card

By most economic metrics, U.S. workers and businesses have staged a robust recovery from the pandemic thanks in large part to an unprecedented policy response by both the Trump and Biden administrations. The 46th president's critical priorities were on full display in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Democrats ushered through Congress in March. The Biden relief bill not only authorized billions in additional funding for vaccine deployment, but also refreshed direct economic support in the form of $1,400 stimulus checks and an extension of enhanced jobless benefits. Thus far, those programs appear to have worked to help the economy accelerate in the second quarter. While total employment is still below pre-pandemic levels, U.S. employers have added back more than 2 million jobs since Biden took office and are expected to narrow that gap further in the coming months. Wages are up 2% over the last year.

The Labor Department's upcoming jobs report, due out Friday, is expected to show that employers added a strong 706,000 positions in June and that average hourly earnings rose 3.6% over the last year, according to economists polled by Dow Jones. "A lot is going well. I think that the stimulus package really did its job. Trump had a good one, and then Biden had a good one," said Fundstrat Global Advisors policy analyst Tom Block. "The jobs numbers, while they haven't been as big as some would have liked, are pretty darn good. They're moving in the right direction." Reports from corporate America are also upbeat. With the first-quarter earnings season over, 86% of S&P 500 companies reported earnings results that were better than expected, the most in any quarter since at least 2008, when FactSet first began measuring. The second quarter is already shaping up well for C-suite executives: A record-high number of S&P 500 companies have issued positive earnings and sales guidance for the three months ending June 30, according to FactSet earnings analyst John Butters. The S&P 500, up a dizzying 14% in six months, closed at another record high on Tuesday. The Atlanta Federal Reserve, which tracks data in real time to estimate changes in gross domestic product, expects GDP to grow at an 8.3% annualized pace for the second quarter. Like any president, Biden hasn't been shy on sharing news about a hot economy. "The bottom line is this: The Biden economic plan is working," the president said in late May. "We've had record job creation, we're seeing record economic growth, we're creating a new paradigm. One that rewards work — the working people in this nation, not just those at the top."

Cloudier skies ahead?