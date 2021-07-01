Asia-Pacific shares muted; private survey of Chinese manufacturing activity in June ahead

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific slipped in Thursday morning trade as investors await the release of Chinese economic data. The Nikkei 225 in Japan shed 0.27% in early trade while the Topix index traded slightly lower. South Korea's Kospi dipped 0.22%. Australia stocks also edged lower, with the S&P/ASX 200 falling about 0.1%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.1% lower. Markets in Hong Kong are closed on Thursday for a holiday.

The headline index for large manufacturers' sentiment in the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan business sentiment survey released Thursday came in at plus 14, up from a plus 5 reading in March. A private survey of Chinese manufacturing activity is also expected later on Thursday, with the Caixin/Markit manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for June set to be out at 9:45 a.m. HK/SIN today. China's official manufacturing PMI for June, released Wednesday, showed slower factory activity growth.

Overnight stateside, the S&P 500 climbed 0.13% to 4,297.50 — its fifth-straight record close. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose about 210 points to 34,502.51. The Nasdaq Composite lagged as it dipped 0.17% to 14,503.95.

Currencies and oil