Biden in Surfside to meet with families and first responders in condo tower collapse

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden board Air Force One prior to their departure from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, July 1, 2021, as they travel to Surfside, Florida, to visit with families of victims of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building collapse.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Surfside, Florida Thursday to visit with families and first responders near the site of a deadly condominium tower collapse.

The president and first lady will offer comfort to families who are growing desperate for news of their loved ones, eight days after the 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium tower collapsed suddenly early Thursday morning.

They will also thank the hundreds of first responders and rescue workers at the site, said White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, en route to Miami Thursday morning.

In addition to the in-person meetings, Jean-Pierre said Biden wants to ensure that state and local officials have all the federal resources they need.

Early this morning, the Federal Emergency Management Agency deployed 60 staff and an additional 400 personnel across five search and rescue teams at the request of local officials, said Jean-Pierre.

Those teams would be on site today, she said, with two additional urban rescue teams on standby to rapidly deploy if needed.

FEMA has also awarded $20 million to the state's Division of Emergency Management for emergency measures, Jean-Pierre told reporters, and the federal government is ready to support local and state unbudgeted costs associated with the disaster.