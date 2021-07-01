China's Xi at Communist Party anniversary: We won't accept 'sanctimonious preaching' from others

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech during the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on July 1, 2021.

BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke Thursday at the celebration of the 100th anniversary of China's ruling Communist Party.

We will not accept "sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us," Xi said, according to an official translation of his Mandarin-language remarks. He did not name a specific country, amid growing tensions with the U.S.

Xi said China would never allow any foreign force to bully it, and anyone attempting to do so would "find themselves on a collision with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion people."

Xi officially became president in 2013 and also holds the highest political position of general secretary of the party's central committee.