China's Xi at Communist Party anniversary: We won't accept 'sanctimonious preaching' from others
- President Xi Jinping said China would never allow any foreign force to bully it, and anyone attempting to do so would "find themselves on a collision with a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion people."
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke Thursday at the celebration of the 100th anniversary of China's ruling Communist Party.
We will not accept "sanctimonious preaching from those who feel they have the right to lecture us," Xi said, according to an official translation of his Mandarin-language remarks. He did not name a specific country, amid growing tensions with the U.S.
Xi officially became president in 2013 and also holds the highest political position of general secretary of the party's central committee.
As of June 5, state media said there were 95.148 million members of the Chinese Communist Party, up 3.234 million from the end of 2019. More than 12 million, or about 13%, were age 30 and younger.
Becoming a member of the party is encouraged from an early age, although the process of joining is highly selective. Many senior positions, even in private businesses, often require party membership.
The official narrative recognizes July 1, 1921, as when the party was founded, although the exact date may have been slightly different. The gathering of delegates, including future leader Mao Zedong, came almost 30 years before the Chinese Communist Party fought Japan, then the Chinese Nationalist (Kuomintang) party, to become the ruling party of the People's Republic of China.
