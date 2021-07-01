Didi stock jumps 14% day after modest market debut

Traders work during the IPO for Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City, U.S., June 30, 2021.

Shares of Didi Chuxing jumped more than 14% Thursday morning, a day after the ride-share giant made its modest market debut.

The company's stock began trading at $16.65 per share Wednesday after pricing at $14 apiece, and had jumped as much as 28.6% in the day. However, traders retreated from the double-digit gains and the stock closed up just 1% higher at $14.14.

With Thursday's gains, the company's market cap jumped to more than $77 billion.

Didi's listing on the New York Stock Exchange comes as demand for ride-hailing services shoots back up in tandem with falling Covid-19 cases and a roll out of vaccines. Didi will also be added to the FTSE global equity indexes as of July 8.

Didi, which was founded in 2012, said in its IPO prospectus that it has 493 million annual active riders, and 41 million average daily transactions. It began expanding internationally in 2018, and the company now operates in 14 countries outside of China, with Brazil and Mexico being the largest contributors, according to a Loop research note from earlier this month.

