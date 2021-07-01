European markets set to edge higher amid cautious start to the second half

European markets are set for a slightly higher open on Thursday as global investors make a cautious start to the second half of 2021.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen opening around 18 points higher at 7,055, Germany's DAX is expected to add around 67 points to 15,598 and France's CAC 40 is set to climb around 35 points to 6,543, according to IG data.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed out its fifth straight positive month on Wednesday, and starts the second half up 13.49% year-to-date.

The mildly optimistic open expected in Europe diverges from the overnight trend in Asia-Pacific, where markets pulled back as a private survey showed Chinese factory activity growth slowing in June. Asian markets are also being weighed down by concerns about a rise in coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns in the region.

Stateside, stock futures were flat in early premarket trade on Thursday after the S&P 500 also closed out a fifth consecutive month of gains to close at another new record.

Global investors will have an eye on the latest weekly jobless claims data out of the U.S. at 1:30 p.m. London time on Thursday, with economists polled by Dow Jones expecting initial unemployment claims to have totaled 390,000 last week.

This comes ahead of Friday's closely-watched jobs report from the Labor Department. A Dow Jones survey puts consensus expectations at 683,000 new jobs added in June.

Back in Europe, June's manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers' index) readings are due out of the euro zone and U.K. on Thursday.

In corporate news, Reuters has reported, citing three sources, that Credit Suisse is considering a reversal of the regional distribution of its private banking division, in favor of a centralized management structure that will enable the scandal-ridden lender to maintain tighter controls on its operations.

Meanwhile Renault on Wednesday revealed ambitious plans for its electric vehicles, incorporating affordable electric versions of some of its classic small cars as the French automaker looks to keep pace with Volkswagen in the European EV space.

