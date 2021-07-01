Historic heat wave linked to hundreds of deaths in Pacific Northwest and Canada

People rest at the Oregon Convention Center cooling station in Oregon, Portland on June 28, 2021, as a heatwave moves over much of the United States.

The historic heat wave that's scorched a great deal of the Pacific Northwest and caused record high temperatures in Canada has been blamed for hundreds of deaths in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in the past week.

Oregon's state medical examiner's office said the extreme heat has killed at least 63 people in the state since Friday; 45 of those deaths were reported in Multnomah County, which includes Portland. The region saw temperatures reach a record high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit.

Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County's health officer, said the preliminary cause of death was hyperthermia, an abnormally high body temperature resulting from an inability of the body to deal with heat. Many of the dead were found alone and without air conditioning.

"This was a true health crisis that has underscored how deadly an extreme heat wave can be, especially to otherwise vulnerable people,'' Vines said in a statement.

"I know many county residents were looking out for each other and am deeply saddened by this initial death toll," Vines said. "As our summers continue to get warmer, I suspect we will face this kind of event again.''