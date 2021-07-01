Kamala Harris' chief of staff, criticized for tough tactics, built reputation while working for Bill Clinton

Vice President Kamala Harris and her Chief of Staff Tina Flournoy clap as they watch the Senate vote to pass the American Rescue Plan Saturday, March 6, 2021, in her West Wing of the White House.

Tina Flournoy, the chief of staff for Vice President Kamala Harris, has established a reputation as a tough gatekeeper, using similar tactics to those she used while overseeing former President Bill Clinton's post-White House office.

Flournoy's tight approach, which includes blocking longtime allies from contacting Harris, has led to both praise and criticism.

It also has created tension within the vice president's team and among her outside confidants and donors. Politico reported on Wednesday that there is dysfunction in Harris' office and that much of the frustration stems from Flournoy. She oversaw about 10 employees in Clinton's office, while the vice president's office typically has a staff of up to 100 people.

Several people who say they were close to Clinton before Flournoy became his chief of staff in 2013 spoke to CNBC after a story published earlier this week described her management of access to Harris.

Several questioned her methods while she worked for Clinton. Some said Flournoy screamed at Clinton allies, while others said she limited staff access to the former president and ignored their ideas.

Others praised Flournoy, saying her approach was necessary given Harris' busy slate. She has many defenders in Washington, including the former president himself, allies of his and even a former chief of staff to Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

"Tina Flournoy ran my office for more than eight years, making it more efficient, effective, and transparent. She made it easier, not harder, for me to advance my philanthropic work and my post-presidential activities, and keep in touch with my friends," Clinton said in a statement first given to CNBC on Thursday. "She has a unique ability to focus on the big picture and adapt to changing conditions. And she does it all with a great sense of humor and an unwavering belief that we all have an ability and an obligation to make a difference. She's an extraordinary person, and I'm so fortunate and forever grateful to have had her as my chief of staff."

Matt McKenna, who was Clinton's spokesman during a part of Flournoy's tenure, lauded her for helping create a much-needed structure for Clinton's office.

"I think Tina put some much needed structure and guardrails around that operation and I'm grateful for it," McKenna told CNBC on Wednesday.

Minyon Moore, who worked in the Clinton White House and helped introduce Flournoy to Harris, defended her friend in a tweet: "Tina Flournoy is focused, disciplined, & the person I would want by my side." Moore did not return CNBC's request for comment for the previous story on Flournoy.