Robinhood has 18 million accounts with $80 billion in assets after rapid growth, IPO filing shows

Robinhood Markets filed for one of the most anticipated initial public offerings of the year on Thursday, revealing rapid growth resulting in 18 million retail clients and more than $80 billion in customer assets.

Unlike many recent IPOs, Robinhood was profitable last year, generating a net income of $7.45 million on net revenue of $959 million in 2020, versus a loss of $107 million on $278 million in 2019, according to Robinhood's S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

However, the brokerage lost $1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2021 tied to emergency fundraised-related losses during January's GameStop trading mania. The company generated $522 million in revenue in the first quarter if 2021, up 309% from the $128 million earned in the first quarter of 2020.

The brokerage aims to raise $100 million in the public debut.

Robinhood plans to trade under the symbol "HOOD" on the Nasdaq.

In its prospectus, the company said it has grown its funded accounts, those which have bank accounts linked to them, to 18 million in March of this year from 7.2 million in 2020, an increase of 151%. Assets under custody have ballooned to roughly $80 billion from $19.2 billion last March. Monthly active users total about 17.7 million.

Robinhood plans to allocate between 20% and 35% of its IPO shares to its retail customers.

Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and JPMorgan are the lead underwriters on the deal, among other banks.

New York-based D1 Partners, Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins and Google's venture capital arm, GV, are some of Robinhood's biggest venture capital investors.