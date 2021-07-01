These secular growth stocks are on sale, Barclays says

The reopening trade has run its course, and it's time for investors to focus on long-term growth again, according to Barclays.

The rebound in cyclical stocks tied to the economic recovery that helped the broader market rise during the first half of 2021 has stalled in recent weeks, and the investment firm told clients clients that the group should take a back seat going forward.

"We believe the Covid recovery trade has mostly run its course and, as such, market leadership is likely to change from Cyclical to Secular Growth stocks," Barclays wrote in a note.

As with most strategic calls from Wall Street pros, the details about how they define their groups of stocks are key. Here's how Barclays defines secular growth and a look at some of the stocks that stood out in the company's screening process.