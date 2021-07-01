Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Carnival, Coinbase, Netflix, GE, Exxon & more

Travelers trying to board the Carnival Panorama cruise ship for a 7 day trip were met with a delay in Long Beach on Saturday, March 7, 2020. The ship sent a letter to passengers explaining a non specific medical issue is preventing them from disembarking the ship and allowing new passengers aboard. Carnival employees were informing passengers that it could be a long wait and they should use restaurants and bathrooms aboard the Queen Mary.

MediaNews Group/Long Beach Press-Telegram via Getty Images | MediaNews Group | Getty Images