U.S. crude oil prices top $75 a barrel, the highest since 2018

Oil pump under the blue sky, beam pumping unit in the oil field, oil pump and water reflection

Oil prices broke above $75 a barrel on Thursday to a near three-year-high ahead of a decision from key producers on production policy for the second half of 2021.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for August rose 3.2%, or $2.33, to $75.82 a barrel, hitting its highest level since October 2018. The international benchmark Brent crude for September climbed 2%, or $1.49, to $76.10 per barrel.

The WTI has climbed more than 50% on the year after starting 2021 at around $48.5 per barrel. Demand has increased as people take to the roads amid the economic reopening, and a rebound in goods transportation and air travel also have supported prices.

Gasoline prices are jumping on the back of a post-pandemic driving spree and $75 crude prices could mean even higher prices at the pump. The current average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline is at $3.123 per gallon, compared to $2.179 per gallon a year ago, according to AAA.