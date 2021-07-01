Watch live: Authorities give update on Florida condo collapse as search and rescue efforts resume

[The stream is slated to start at 6:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Authorities are set to provide updates on the collapse of a 12-story Florida condominium building at a press conference Thursday evening.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said search-and-rescue operations have resumed after a day-long halt due to structural concerns.

Updates regarding Tropical Storm Elsa, which continues to move quickly through the Caribbean Sea, and contingency plans for severe weather are also expected to be discussed.