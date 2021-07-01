Watch live: Biden to deliver remarks on Florida condo collapse

[The stream is slated to start at 3:50 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

President Joe Biden is set to address the collapse of a Florida condominium building in a speech Thursday afternoon.

Biden is expected to comfort families who desperately wait for news about their loved ones after the sudden collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South eight days ago.

He is also expected to thank hundreds of first responders who have pursued painstaking search-and-rescue operations at the site, according to White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Biden is also poised to address federal resources that are being provided to state and local officials, such as the 60 staff and additional 400 personnel across five search-and-rescue teams deployed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency this morning.