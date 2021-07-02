Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing in ocean off Honolulu , both pilots rescued FAA says

RENTON, WA - MARCH 14: Employees work in the cargo hold of a Boeing 727 MAX 9 test plane outside the company's factory, on March 14, 2019 in Renton, Washington. The 737 MAX, Boeing's newest model, has been been grounded by aviation authorities throughout the world after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 MAX 8 on March 10. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

A Boeing 737 cargo plane made an emergency landing off the coast of Honolulu early Friday after pilots reported engine trouble, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Both pilots were rescued, the FAA said.

"The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water," the FAA said. "According to preliminary information, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued both crew members. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate."

The FAA said Transair Flight 810 made the emergency landing around 2:30 a.m. local time on Friday.

The Hawaii cargo carrier didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Information about the plane was not immediately available but such freighter aircraft are often decades old, converted for cargo transportation after years of being used to transport passengers.

The aircraft was not a 737 Max, the plane that officials had grounded for 20 months through last November after two fatal crashes.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.