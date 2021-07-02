The founder of a $1.7 billion fintech firm reveals his single biggest predictor of success

Tom Blomfield, the founder of U.K. fintech Monzo, has said that being determined and resilient are fundamental to success.

Blomfield, who stepped down as Monzo's CEO last year and then announced he was leaving the challenger bank altogether in January, was speaking on an episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast released Monday.

The fintech founder said he would first advise young people to learn to code, as this would help pave the way into a "really well-paying career for the rest of your life and it's a great step into entrepreneurship."

"More fundamentally, I think just being really, really determined and resilient — seeing an immovable object and either finding a way sort of round it, or under it, or over it, or just straight through it," Blomfield said.

"Being indefatigable basically, I think is the single biggest predictor of success," he added.

Looking back, Blomfield said he felt he had a certain amount of "arrogance" to think he could take on the traditional banking system, when he launched Monzo in 2015.

"I think if I knew then what I know now I wouldn't have done it really," Blomfield said on starting the popular challenger bank.

Monzo is one of many so-called unicorn companies to emerge in Britain. The start-up was last privately valued at £1.25 billion ($1.72 billion) in 2020, down 40% from a previous valuation of more than £2 billion a year earlier, due to uncertainty resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"If I knew … the amount of pain and heartache involved I would never have started. But I didn't know that, so I had a huge amount of self-confidence, a huge amount of naivety and just assumed that I could figure it out," he explained.

Blomfield said he felt more confident in his late 20s but that had been tempered through more experience and seeing more failure.