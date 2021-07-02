OPEC+ seeks agreement on oil output policy after initial talks end in disarray

The logo of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) at the headquarters.

LONDON — OPEC and non-OPEC ministers will reconvene on Friday to discuss the next phase of oil production policy after a preliminary agreement was thought to have been blocked at the last minute the day before.



The energy alliance, often referred to as OPEC+, will meet via videoconference on Friday afternoon to decide on whether to keep output policy unchanged or to ramp up supply further.

The unexpected rescheduling of the meeting comes after the United Arab Emirates reportedly objected to a plan for an easing of cuts and their extension to the end of next year, according to Reuters.

Oil prices moved on the news, rising slightly Thursday before losing momentum Friday as traders digested the implications. In U.S. morning trade, international Brent crude futures traded at $75.45 a barrel, down 0.5% for the session, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures stood at $74.89, around 0.4% lower.

The OPEC alliance had agreed in principle to increase supply by 400,000 barrels per day from August to December 2021 in order to meet rising demand, Reuters reported, citing unnamed OPEC+ sources.

OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia and non-OPEC leader Russia had also proposed extending the duration of cuts until the end of 2022, according to Reuters.

However, Reuters reported that the UAE opposed these plans on the grounds that OPEC+ should change the baseline for cuts, effectively raising its production quota.