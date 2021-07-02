U.S. military hands over Bagram Air Base to Afghan security forces after 20 years of war

Afghan soldiers stand guard at the gate of Bagram U.S. air base, on the day the last of American troops vacated it, Parwan province, Afghanistan July 2, 2021.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. military quietly departed Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan on Friday, a historic milestone following President Joe Biden's order to withdraw U.S. troops from the war-weary country.

Two U.S. officials told NBC News, on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not yet been officially announced, that the U.S. handed over the once-stalwart airbase to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force.

In 2012, at its peak, Bagram saw more than 100,000 U.S. troops pass through. It was the largest U.S. military installation in Afghanistan.

Biden announced in April the removal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 of this year, effectively ending America's longest war.

"Look, we were in that war for 20 years — 20 years," Biden told reporters on Friday when asked about the drawdown in Afghanistan.

"I think they [Afghan leaders] have the capacity to be able to sustain the government. There is going to have to be, down the road, more negotiations, I suspect," Biden said, adding, "the Afghans are going to have to be able to do it themselves."