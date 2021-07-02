Watch: Authorities provide update on Florida condo collapse

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

Authorities are scheduled to provide updates on the collapse of a condominium building in Surfside, Florida at a press conference Friday morning.

Authorities are expected to discuss the status of search-and-rescue operations, which resumed Thursday evening after a day-long halt due to structural concerns.

An update on the death toll, which remained unchanged as of late Thursday at 18 confirmed deaths and 145 unaccounted for, is also expected to be addressed.

Authorities are also set to discuss state contingency plans for Tropical Storm Elsa.