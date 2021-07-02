What to watch today: Stock futures rise after June jobs report tops expectations

BY THE NUMBERS

Stock index futures rose slightly after the release of the government's better-than-expected June employment report. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% to register yet another record close Thursday. The broad index is riding a six-day win streak, matching its longest of 2021. A higher session Friday would give it its first seven-day win streak since last August.



The Dow – which lagged the other major averages in June – has risen in three straight sessions and is at its highest since June 4. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq are all positive for the week and are on track to chalk up a second straight weekly gain.



* Treasury yields dip despite anticipation over June jobs report (CNBC) The U.S. economy added 850,000 jobs in June, eclipsing the Dow Jones consensus projection of 706,000. The Labor Department's key report also showed the unemployment ticked up to 5.9%, when economists expected it to come in at 5.6%. At 10:00 a.m. ET, May factory orders are projected to show a 1.7% jump following April's 0.6% decline. Bitcoin was trading slightly higher this morning to around $33,100 per token. The world's largest cryptocurrency by market value has faced weakness in the past two months and last week briefly turned negative for the year when it sank below $29,000.



* Bitcoin's 'mining difficulty' is about to fall. Here's what that means for the cryptocurrency (CNBC PRO) There are no earnings reports on the calendar for today, either this morning or after today's closing bell. The New York Stock Exchange is closed Monday in observance of Independence Day.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH